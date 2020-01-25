Walthill man given prison term

OMAHA — Brandon Merrick, 38, Walthill, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a release that indicated U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Merrick to 24 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Merrick will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
Merrick’s sentence will run consecutive to an undischarged state sentence in Iowa for third offense driving while intoxicated.
In July 2018, law enforcement officers responded to a hospital emergency room after a patient reported having been the victim of an assault. The victim, who suffered a broken and displaced nose, reported that she had been punched in the face by Merrick after an argument.
When an agent contacted Merrick, he claimed he acted in self-defense and reported that he may have accidentally hit the victim’s nose while they were wrestling around.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.