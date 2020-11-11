Walmart temporarily closed

Walmart

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Norfolk Walmart announced Wednesday that it closed at 2 p.m. to clean, sanitize and restock its shelves. The store is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, but online grocery order service is still available through the closure.

In other news

Norfolk Walmart announced Wednesday that it closed at 2 p.m. to clean, sanitize and restock its shelves. The store is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, but online grocery order service is still available through the closure.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. A stopped wristwatch recovered from the wrecked E-Ring of the Pentagon on the Sept. 11 attacks. The Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since the election to take part in the annual presidential rite.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.