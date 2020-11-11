Walmart temporarily closed until Friday morning

Company officials announced Wednesday that the store was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday to clean, sanitize and restock its shelves. The store at 2400 Pasewalk Ave. is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, but online grocery order service is still available through the closure.
The decision to close was "part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," according to an email from Anne Hatfield with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team.
"Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time," Hatfield wrote.
The location will remain closed through Thursday, providing time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday.
Here is the official statement from Walmart on the closing of the Norfolk store:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks before each shift, and all associates will be provided face masks and gloves.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers and pharmacies, placing social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue to work closely with elected and local health officials and adjust how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates our top priority.”