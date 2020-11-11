Walmart temporarily closed until Friday morning

Walmart

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Company officials announced Wednesday that the store was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday to clean, sanitize and restock its shelves. The store at 2400 Pasewalk Ave. is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, but online grocery order service is still available through the closure.

The decision to close was "part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," according to an email from Anne Hatfield with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team.

"Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time," Hatfield wrote.

The location will remain closed through Thursday, providing time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday.

Here is the official statement from Walmart on the closing of the Norfolk store:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks before each shift, and all associates will be provided face masks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers and pharmacies, placing social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue to work closely with elected and local health officials and adjust how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates our top priority.”

Tags

In other news

Walmart temporarily closed until Friday morning

Walmart temporarily closed until Friday morning

Company officials announced Wednesday that the store was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday to clean, sanitize and restock its shelves. The store at 2400 Pasewalk Ave. is set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, but online grocery order service is still available through the closure.

+2
National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. A stopped wristwatch recovered from the wrecked E-Ring of the Pentagon on the Sept. 11 attacks. The Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since the election to take part in the annual presidential rite.

US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.