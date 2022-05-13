A wall of dust seemed to swallow everything in its path as strong storms moved through Northeast Nebraska on Thursday afternoon.
The storm — strong enough to be classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service — created “black-out” conditions, uprooted trees, downed power lines and created a wide swath of damage across the area.
Michael Carnes of Wayne was traveling home from a district track meet in Hartington when he saw “a wall of dirt” approaching as he drove.
“I wasn't sure if it was a tornado or what it was, but it just kept coming and when that dirt reached me, it was an almost instant blackout,” he said.
Carnes said he tried to pull over, but the lack of visibility was disorienting. He ended up following two slow-moving vehicles as they moved forward.
“Watching the dirt fly by as I sat there was the scariest thing I’ve experienced in a while behind the wheel,” he said. “I’ve driven in the middle of blizzards and downpours where you could barely see in front of you, and (this was) nothing like that. ... God was definitely looking out for me yesterday.”
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, said high winds were the dominant feature of Thursday’s storm in Northeast Nebraska.
The highest wind gust reported at Norfolk Regional Airport was 66 mph at about 4 p.m., but widespread 60 to 80 mph winds were reported throughout the area, he said.
“In general, the storms we had come through as far as we can tell were straight-line winds, not tornadic,” Albright said.
The windstorm was powerful enough to once again be classified as a derecho, a long-lived windstorm with a line of quick-moving thunderstorms. A derecho includes gusts of more than 58 mph with a damage swath extending more than 240 miles and 60 miles wide, according to the National Weather Service’s definition.
“So pretty solid winds,” Albright said. “Overall the estimate is that Northeast Nebraska saw peak wind gusts of somewhere around 80. We generally saw widespread 60 to 80 mph winds — and the dust with it as well.”
Damage reported to the weather service office included a lot of trees and fences blown down in the Norfolk area and across Northeast Nebraska. Albright said there was one report of a communications tower coming down in Cedar County.
At the Norfolk Family YMCA, the storm moved up the date of a scheduled closure for the pool after the roof was damaged.
“We were closing the pool anyway,” said associate director Justin Moore.
Moore said he didn’t know the exact nature of the damage from Thursday’s storm, but water coming in through the ceiling above the pool led to the decision to move up the closure that had been scheduled for pump and filter maintenance.
In Pierce, utility crews went out to assess damage at a little after 4:30 p.m. The Pierce Fire & Rescue and Community Emergency Response Team went out to help with clean-up of downed trees.
Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh said damage included downed utility lines and poles, roof damage to a hog barn and the destruction of a car port and a lot of tree damage.
“We had two very large trees that fell on cars that we had to get out,” Dolesh said.
The crews were out until about 8:30 p.m. cleaning up, he said. Dolesh said he believed much of the damage happened in the first few minutes of the storm, and he was taken by surprise by the wall of dust that came with the storm.
“It was bizarre,” he said. “It was like you were on another planet for a little bit.”
Albright said it’s tricky to forecast a situation like the dust cloud that rose from Thursday’s storm because it takes specific conditions.
“It comes down to the status of the fields. There’s not enough growth for cover to keep the dirt down. It catches us in that perfect window,” he said. “It’s not surprising given the drought conditions that we have ongoing that we have that kind of stuff going on.”
The storm also resulted in widespread power outages on Thursday. Grant Otten with Nebraska Public Power District said at the peak of the storm, more than 6,000 retail customers were experiencing an outage across NPPD’s service area due to the storm.
“This included customers in O’Neill, Oakdale, Tilden, Inman, Creighton, Bloomfield and Hartington,” Otten said. “There were also approximately 68 customers that lost power in Norfolk because of the storm, and all but one of those was restored yesterday evening.”
As of 8 a.m. Friday about 40 customers were still experiencing an outage, including one in Norfolk, Otten said.
While a chance of showers and thunderstorms could pop up Saturday night and into Sunday morning, sunshine and highs in the mid-70s are the prominent feature of the weekend forecast.