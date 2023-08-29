Put on your walking shoes.
The fourth annual Chelsea Hutchison Foundation Stomp Out Epilepsy and SUDEP Walk is set to take place in Norfolk beginning with 7:30 a.m. registration on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Fountain Point Medical Community in Norfolk.
Andi Mortland, one of four women who organize the local event, said the walk is meant to raise awareness of the health condition that so many people face.
“It’s a great way to raise awareness of epilepsy and sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP),” said Mortland, whose son Gunner Hemenway has epilepsy.
The foundation for which the walk is named serves individuals, families and communities affected by epilepsy by providing support and equipment for prevention of its occurrence, and by creating a safe space and raising awareness within the greater community.
The nonprofit foundation was created in memory of Chelsea Hutchison, a 16-year-old from Colorado who died unexpectedly after having a seizure in her sleep. Her parents, Doug and Julie Hutchison, channeled the grief of their loss to providing support and education to other parents whose children receive the epilepsy diagnosis.
The foundation grants wish trips to the Epilepsy Awareness Expo and Day at Disneyland each year. Funds raised by the foundation provide grants for seizure response dogs and potentially lifesaving movement monitors. Funds also are used to educate the public about SUDEP.
The local walk is organized by Mortland, Heidi Stevens, Katie Jorgensen and Diana Rizzo.
“It is something that is very important and near and dear to our hearts,” Mortland said.
This year’s self-timed run/walk in Norfolk will begin at 9 a.m. Participants in the event will receive a T-shirt and goody bag. Food and drinks will be available, as will music and children’s activities.
Sponsors for the walk are welcomed. Those attending are asked to pre-register at www.stompnebraska.org., but same-day registrations are welcomed.
“It’s a really cool foundation. They do awesome things for those with epilepsy,” Mortland said. “We encourage everyone to come out to the walk.”