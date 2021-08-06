The Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association put on an open house at Smokin Stan's BBQ Thursday evening to encourage people and companies to participate in this year's Walk for Alzheimer's.
Carrie Dell, the chapter walk manager, set up a booth full of freebies and information at the outdoor seating area of the restaurant. She, with walk chairwoman Beth Plisek, visited each table and chatted with attendees, explaining the goal for the evening: Spread awareness of the disease and help people understand how important it is for big groups to get involved in the fight.
"The more awareness we spread, and the more people that know, the more people we can help," Dell said.
This year's walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 3, at Skyview Lake. There, those living with the disease, their caregivers, supporters and relatives of the deceased can gather together with their symbolic roses and celebrate lives and hope for a cure.
This year's celebration, or "garden ceremony," as it is called, is even more special because there was no official gathering last year due to the pandemic. Instead, the garden ceremony was virtual, and participants walked laps in their neighborhoods, on treadmills, in backyards — wherever they could.
Sweeter still is being able to come together again after a hiatus and knowing there are more joining in the fight, said Plisek, whose grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
"Walking into that room, and seeing so many people ... it makes you think, 'I'm not alone in this,'" she said. "And we want to show them that they're not alone, and they're loved."
The walk brings awareness to an "insidious and serious" disease, Dell said. Talking about the condition destigmatizes it, making it easier for those affected to access help. She stressed that while genetics could be a factor, Alzheimer’s can affect anyone, though steps, like regulating diet and exercise, can be taken to remain healthy and hopefully prevent it all together.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Dell said.
There are many roles available for volunteers beyond just walking. One can become a community educator or a support group leader, among others. What matters is spreading hope and education.
"It's just a great way to give back," said Dell. "We aren't all doom and gloom ... we're all about hope and positivity."