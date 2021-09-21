ALS in the Heartland will host its annual Norfolk & Columbus Area Walk to Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk on Sunday, Sept. 26.
The event is meant to help spread awareness and raise support for people whose lives have been forever altered by ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive, terminal disease.
Those who are diagnosed with ALS maintain their minds but progressively lose control of all muscle movement, eventually including the ability to swallow, speak and breathe. With personalities and memories still intact, but all physical functions robbed from them in succession, sufferers literally become trapped in their own bodies. Life expectancy does not typically exceed five years.
ALS in the Heartland is a nonprofit agency that helps individuals and their loved ones affected by ALS have the highest quality of lives possible. Services — including equipment loans, a respite program and children’s grants — are all at no cost to patients.
ALS in the Heartland is not affiliated with a national association. Therefore, all proceeds go to solely and immediately help people in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.
ALS in the Heartland serves several families in the Norfolk and Columbus area. Local businesses have jumped on board with support, as well.
The walk will be a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event. There will be refreshments, games, a silent auction and a ceremonial walk lap. Walking is completely optional, but the path is handicapped-accessible should participants choose to do it.
For more information, visit alsintheheartland.org. Those who cannot attend but would like to send support may donate online through the website, alsintheheartland.org, designating the gift in honor of the Norfolk & Columbus Walk, or checks may be mailed to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 S. 119th St., Omaha, NE 68144.