On Sunday, Oct. 9, a walk around Skyview Lake will become a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The yearly event raises awareness of the dementia-related disease that progresses from mild memory loss to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. Registration will begin at noon.
Angela Horton Frank, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, said the event is the second biggest peer-to-peer walk program in the nation with the potential to raise thousands of dollars locally.
“The size of the walk depends on the community and the year,” Horton Frank said. “The walks can range from anything like 100 people in a smaller community and, if you’re looking at something like Omaha, you’re looking at up to 2,000 people.”
One of the walks in Minnesota, she said, draws thousands of people and has raised more than $2 million in the past.
“It’s a huge fundraising program for us,” she said.
Horton Frank said the money raised during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds community-specific services and support, as well as global research and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We provide a 24-hour, 365-day-a-year help line, which is staffed by master’s level clinicians so you can get a one-on-one care consultation at any time of the night or day,” Horton Frank said. “So in the middle of the night on New Year’s Eve, you can get a one-on-one care consultation, which will help you find the next step in your Alzheimer’s journey.”
Horton Frank said one of the most moving aspects of the event is the Promise Garden Ceremony, which will take place at Skyview Lake Park at 1 p.m. During the ceremony, participants hold a flower-shaped pinwheel with a color based on the holder’s relationship to the disease.
“If you see anybody holding a blue flower, that indicates they’re living with the disease,” Horton Frank said. “It’s always very special to see people with the blue flowers there. They are the people that we’re serving.”
Those who have lost someone to the disease hold purple flowers during the ceremony. Yellow flowers signify those who are caretakers for someone with the disease, and orange flowers represent those who are there to provide general support.
In addition, there is a white flower presented during the ceremony, as well. The white flower symbolizes the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease, Horton Frank said.
“We’re getting closer to that,” she said. “With all of the research that’s happening, we’re getting closer to that first survivor.”
After the Promise Garden Ceremony, those attending the event are invited to walk, Horton Frank said. Those who want to participant should find their local walk on the www.alz.org website and register. There is no registration fee.
Horton Frank suggested those who register attach their Alzheimer’s walk fundraising page to their Facebook profile as a way to gather funds; fundraising also may be done in person.
“There’s lots of different ways you can do it,” she said.
Last year, there were roughly 250 registered participants, which means about 300 to 400 people took part in the walk — an encouraging post-pandemic turnout, Horton Frank said. She’s hoping for another strong turnout for this year’s walk.
“We really would love to see as many people from the community out there as we can,” Horton Frank said. “It’s a fundraising event, but a big part of this is to raise concern and awareness of the disease.”
And more than anything, Horton Frank said she would like those who attend to come away from the event with a renewed sense of hope.
“When people are living with this disease or caregiving for somebody with this disease, every day feels long and it feels hard,” she said. “When you come together as a community like this, it really does give you this sense of hope.”