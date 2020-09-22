Rescue action

A Wakefield woman was killed early Saturday morning in a collision on Highway 35 near Wayne, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision, approximately a half-mile east of Wayne.

Stephanie Garza, 50, of Wakefield was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, and the passenger in Garza's vehicle, were transported to medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Wayne Police Department, Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center, and the Wakefield Fire Department.

The collision remains under investigation.

