Since the movie’s release in 1988, there has been much debate over whether the movie "Die Hard" qualifies as a Christmas classic.
Proponents say yes, it is, because it is set on Christmas Eve. Others say no, that because there's no message of "peace on earth, good will to men," that setting is irrelevant.
However you wish to argue, you can do so as you watch a performance of it at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield from Thursday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
The theater troupe's rendition of "A Very Die Hard Christmas" is a musical parody of the action classic and the last show of the 2021 season. Described by managing director T. Adam Goos as "ridiculous, over-the-top and tongue-in-cheek," the version originated by Seattle Public Theater joins the group's lineup of productions adapted from other works — earlier this year it did "Puffs," a "Harry Potter" spoof, and "Shrek The Musical," a Broadway show based on the DreamWorks movie.
Usually, the theater performs more classic shows around the winter holidays, such as "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Carol," but in its first season back in person, those involved wanted their audience back in good spirits.
"We tried to choose productions that were about laughing and bringing people together," Goos said. "We just want to make people laugh their butts off and have a good time."
The original "Die Hard" film, which turned into a franchise starring Bruce Willis, sees a cop attempt to save his family and innocent bystanders held hostage in a Los Angeles skyscraper by German terrorists demanding an exorbitant amount of money. Explosions, murder and vigilantes dog the protagonist everywhere he goes — so it's not exactly a heartwarming family flick to turn on while waiting for Santa.
However, "A Very Die Hard Christmas" takes on a lighter tone, with a live band and crazy hijinks including Nerf gun- and water pistol-wielding bad guys. Goos said it is "a wonderful cliché of everything ’80s."
The crux of the tension — should "Die Hard" be considered a Christmas movie — divided the cast and crew of the Little Red Hen nearly evenly. It takes place at Christmas and has familial reconciliation, so it counts, said one half in a press release. The other half said that since there is no Santa and no standard Christmas message, it's a wintry action movie at best.
Goos sided with the former, but not for the content of the show itself, necessarily; watching "Die Hard" has become a Christmas tradition for him to share with friends. Spending time with loved ones, he said, and doing an activity that bonds you together is what makes the Christmas holiday so special.
"If you're looking for something fun to do off the beaten path, come see our show," he said.
"A Very Die Hard Christmas" is recommended for guests age 13 and up due to situational humor and language. Tickets may be purchased at the Little Red Hen Theatre's website.