A Wakefield man has been convicted of killing and dismembering another man, bringing to an end a case that has languished in the court system for nearly four years.

Andres Surber, 29, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and two weapons counts in the Nov. 1, 2016, death of 42-year-old Kraig Kubik, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Authorities said Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez killed Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Officials believe the pair shot Kubik to death when he refused their demands that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

Kublk’s dismembered body was found in a culvert four days after he was reported missing, and other body parts of Kubik’s were found in the trunk of a car. Galvan-Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison in 2017, but Surber’s case was delayed as he was found repeatedly to be mentally incompetent before a judge eventually found him stable enough to stand trial.

Surber will be sentenced at a later date.

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Youth mountain bike team forms in Norfolk

Upcoming city council agenda

