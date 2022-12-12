The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) has announced that Wakefield High School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School by the state education agency in Nebraska.

Wakefield High School is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that are being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022. A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students. The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

— Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state.

— Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state.

— Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.

The association is a membership organization made up of state ESEA program administrators, and their staff from each of the states and territories, charged with managing their state federal education program. They ensure compliance with federal regulations and work to see that all children — especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions — have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education.

The NAESPA implements the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their ESEA federal funds to improve the education for all students — including economically disadvantaged students.

