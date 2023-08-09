WAKEFIELD — Live music, a car show, bouncy houses, laser tag, street festival, parade, cornhole tournaments, beer gardens, a wing cook-off and more are in store for attendees at Wakefest, Wakefield’s annual celebration, on Saturday, Aug. 19
The fun starts at 8 a.m. and doesn’t stop until later that evening after attendees have danced the night away to live music and had their fill of delicious wings.
“There really is something for everyone,” according to event organizers. “Whether they want to stroll the streets and shop at our vendor faire, let the kids play the day away at our awesome kids’ activities, or enjoy some great music and delicious wings — a fun time is just waiting to be had.”
Wakefest kicks off with the Michael Foods annual color run and a free-will donation breakfast burrito meal starting at 8 a.m. Those events are followed by a parade that makes its way from Graves Park to downtown Wakefield, just in time for a street festival that includes a vendor fair, beer gardens, burger battle, cornhole tournament, car show and kids’ activities.
Kids of all ages can enjoy the game truck, bouncy houses, laser tag arena, face painting, the Wakefield High School’s Trojan Zone, in addition to entering the Burger Battle and tractor pedal pull contests.
Adults can enjoy the food, craft and small business vendors, partake in the beer gardens at Sidelines and La Michocana, check out the car show and participate in the cornhole tournament.
At 4 p.m., while tasting the work of the wings cook-off competitors, attendees can listen to the Chad and Amy Duo, Mason Michaels and the Backroad Spirits, and dance the night away to the headliner, AM/FM Totally 80’s from Lincoln. The evening will end with Alexis y sus Cabelleros playing traditional mariachi.
A full and detailed listing of Wakefest activities, and access to purchase tickets to paid portions of the event may be found at www.wakefieldcommunityclub.com. Wakefest is presented in collaboration between Wakefield Community Club and Wakefield Youth Recreation, with funds going toward local promotions and to support youth recreation activities. The event is sponsored in part by Michael Foods, Sidelines Bar & Grille, Dixon County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Wayne County Convention & Visitors Bureau.