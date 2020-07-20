The Norfolk city council periodically revisits the issue of sidewalk waivers, and did again Monday night.
A discussion over a waiver application for property at 1500 and 1510 North Eastwood Ave. in Woodland Park turned into a debate about the city should continue to issue sidewalk waivers.
Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the applications were made because surrounding properties do not have sidewalks and the Woodland Park area has few overall as well. The waiver also comes with the stipulation that if sidewalks are eventually installed on nearby properties, the property owners with the waiver must also do so.
The Norfolk planning commission unanimously approved the request two weeks ago, but the city council must make a final approval.
Council members Fred Wiebelhaus, who has previously opposed other waiver requests, and Gary Jackson, noted that the council has discussed stopping future sidewalk waivers in order to encourage the future development of sidewalks throughout the city and that at some point they should make good on that promise.
After more discussion, the application failed with a 3-3 vote. Wiebelhaus, Jackson and Dick Pfeil voted in opposition. Two council members, Corey Granquist and Rob Merrill, were absent.