A poet, scholar and educator will be featured during the first Visiting Writers Series event of the spring semester at Northeast Community College. Stacey Waite will present on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. in Union Coffee Shop in Union 73 on the Norfolk campus.

Waite, originally from Long Island, New York, earned a master of fine arts in creative writing in 2002 and a Ph.D. in composition and rhetoric from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. The poet is now associate professor and graduate chairperson in the English department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Waite has published four collections of poems: “Choke” (winner of the 2004 Frank O'Hara Prize in Poetry), “Love Poem to Androgyny” (winner of the 2006 Main Street Rag Chapbook Competition), “the lake has no saint” (winner of the 2008 Snowbound Prize in Poetry) and “Butch Geography” (Tupelo Press, 2013). The most recent scholarly book, “Teaching Queer,” was published by the University of Pittsburgh Press in May 2017. Waite’s books are taught at more than 50 colleges and universities in creative writing, composition and gender studies programs.

Waite’s appearance is sponsored by the Northeast Community College English department through its Visiting Writers Series. All events are free and open to the public.

For further information, contact Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, coordinator, at bonnie@northeast.edu, or call 402-844-7673.

