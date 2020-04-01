MADISON — All registered voters in Madison County and the rest of Nebraska should be getting a letter from the secretary of state in the next seven to 10 days.
The letter, among other things, gives registered voters an opportunity to vote early by mail in the May 12 primary. In Madison County, that would be an option along with voting at polling sites — the traditional method.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said she would recommend voting by mail and getting an early ballot.
The state will give all voters an opportunity to fill out an application for early voting from the letter.
“Just complete those and return them to us,” Pruss said.
As soon as the ballots are available and they can be sent out — about 35 days before the election — the county will do so, she said.
Pruss said based on conversations last week from a conference call with Bob Evnen, secretary of state, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, there are no plans to postpone the primary election.
Pruss said she is still in need of poll workers.
“I want to make sure that I have ample workers available so that if we run into a situation that this virus spreads and we become short, we have backups,” Pruss said.
Unfortunately, many of the poll workers are in their 70s and 80s. Many voters could be carrying the COVID-19 virus, show no signs of it and spread it, Pruss said.
The state will provide sanitary wipes and hand gels, masks and gloves at each of the polling sites. Voters also will get their own pen if they go to the polling location, she said.
Many of the poll workers have committed years of service and will want to work regardless of the virus. For their safety and the safety of everyone, it would be best to vote by mail if possible, Pruss said.
Registered voters automatically will be getting the information. In addition, people will be able to access the county’s website later and get the information.
If a registered voter doesn’t get the information within 10 days, call the courthouse and request the information.
AS FAR AS the courthouse operations go, Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he appreciates the public’s patience so far after two weeks. The courthouse locked the doors and required appointments, beginning two weeks ago.
There are more people responding online and via mail, which is a huge benefit.
“We appreciate that, which helps keep our staff here in the courthouse safe,” Uhlir said. “We do know that are times when you do have to be here.”
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he appreciates the public’s help. The county isn’t trying to make things harder — just safer.
“Kudos to the public,” Schmidt said. “They have been really cooperative whenever I have been there.”
Schmidt has occasionally worked security at the courthouse doors, which are locked unless people have court dates or have made appointments for business.
People going to court are encouraged to park on the north end and use the north entrance. People who have business in the rotunda are asked to use the south entrance.
Uhlir said people are encouraged to make appointments ahead of time, but there is a doorbell on the south door.
“We’re trying to be as convenient as possible,” Uhlir said. “Just make sure you are healthy, don’t have a fever, don’t have a cough.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 40 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Authorized the board of commissioners to hold teleconference or video conferencing meetings until further notice because of the COVID-19 virus.
— Authorized Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk to hire a relative as a part-time employee of his staff.
— Authorized Volk to pay overtime for dispatch personnel.
— Acknowledged receipt of notice from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development regarding Community Development Block Grant program income.
— Approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for surveying services for Newman Grove North and South projects.
— Approved the Sila lot split, which is located east and north of Madison at 55554 831st Road.
— Authorized advertising for revenue bonds for 2020 asphaltic overlay projects.
— Approved the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard update.
— Approved having all signs for new residences and buildings requiring address signs to be furnished and installed by Madison County at no cost to the owners.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.