Incumbent Andrew McCarthy of the Norfolk City Council and challenger Zach Steiner have identified contrasting priorities for Norfolk.
The two will face each other for one of the Ward 4 seats after both emerged as the top two voter-getters during the May primary. It is the only contested Norfolk City Council race this general election.
Officially, it is a nonpartisan race. In the primary, McCarthy picked up 344 votes while Steiner picked up 271, with 93 votes to another candidate.
McCarthy said he is running again because he wants to continue his active role in making sure Norfolk is a great place for families to live, businesses to grow and to provide for new opportunities.
He has identified continuing quality of life in Norfolk, streets and appropriate investments in infrastructure as his top priorities.
Steiner said he has not held public office before.
“It is our duty as members of this community to get involved,” Steiner said. “If we want to see change, it starts right here. I can no longer sit back and think ‘someone else will take care of it.’ ”
Steiner said he favors having Norfolk grow in a way that is supported “through common sense and fiscal responsibility.” He will take in feedback and listen to concerns from all citizens.
Steiner identified as priorities taxes and overspending, road repairs and a feeling of disconnect.
“I am not a politician,” Steiner said. “I’m not well-connected. I believe we were designed with two ears and one mouth for a reason, to listen twice as much as we talk. I will make sure that the voices of Ward 4 are heard, and I will do my best to bring forward the changes they want to see.
“I don’t claim to be able to fix everything, but I can promise you that my yes will be yes and my no will be no. I believe that common sense and hard work still matter,” Steiner said.
McCarthy said Norfolk has made a lot of progress and more is coming, including the expansion of a milk processing company, the expansion of Nucor, the new soybean crush plant that will open, new apartments that have been built and are being built, as well as the Norfolk City Council paying off the council chambers early.
McCarthy said he also wants to correct those who believe the city is spending $11 million of city funds on the riverfront project and Johnson Park improvements.
That actually is being built without city tax funds and includes a variety of funding sources, McCarthy said.
“That’s going to be a great asset for Norfolk, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” he said.
Andrew McCarthy
EDUCATION: Norfolk Catholic graduate in 2004, Northeast Community College degree in business management, concentration in marketing.
BACKGROUND: Serves on the Norfolk City Council. CEO, owner and operator of District Hospitality. He opened District Tap and Table, Office Bar under new management and District Event Center in downtown Norfolk. Belongs to many organizations and boards, including Riverfront Overlay District Review Board, Elkhorn Valley Museum Board, Lions Club, Norfolk Public Health and Safety, Emergency Services subcommittee, Norfolk Police and Procedures subcommittee, Downtown Norfolk Association member.
FAMILY: Three children and one on the way.
Zach Steiner
EDUCATION: Norfolk High School graduate in 2005, attended Northeast Community College.
BACKGROUND: No previous offices held but learned many lessons owning and running a small business that apply to the citizens of Norfolk. The three most important are: 1. Team members do not work for him; he works for them. 2. If you say you are going to do something, do it. 3. Always put your people before your profits. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Active member of Harvest Church, serves as Cubmaster of Pack 124.
FAMILY: Wife, Kayla; been married for 15 years, with four beautiful children. Lived in Ward 4 for 15 years.