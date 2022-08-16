Let the voters decide.
Following about two hours of discussion on Monday evening and an hour and 15 minutes during a working session earlier in the day, the Norfolk City Council voted 7-1 Monday evening to place a $68 million bond proposal to fund four projects on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The projects include accelerated street repairs, the Norfolk Police Division facility expansion and renovation, the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
The projects will be paid for by a half-percent increase in the city sales tax for the next 20 years — if Norfolk voters approve.
Police Chief Don Miller — along with Steven Rames, public works director, and Nate Powell, parks superintendent — explained the projects before the council and public spoke.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the vote the council took Monday only puts the proposals in the hands of voters.
“I personally think these are sound plans. I think this harkens back to a tradition throughout its history of Norfolk being willing to do things a little different just because of where we are. We’re not on an interstate system, not close to a metro. We’ve had to do things independently and be bold because of those very facts.”
Some people had suggested to the council that it split the projects up.
Many on the council disagreed, including councilman Shane Clausen.
Clausen said if the projects are not kept together and some of the projects aren’t approved, the schools could later be coming back and asking for a bond. Or the city could be looking at doing something like an occupational tax — in addition to what half-percent sales tax proposals might pass if it is split.
Clausen called it a “big number” but said it would be up to voters to decide.
Councilman Rob Merrill said he had a lot of people tell him how the city would fund the projects. Some incorrectly said property taxes or other things, Merrill said.
Merrill made a poster that was put up in the chambers. The poster was of a $100 bill that showed that one-half percent is 50 cents.
“You can all do the math and I did the math on a couple of other things,” he said.
The math also indicates that two $3 beers equates to another 3 cents, Merrill said. It isn’t that much.
People come to Norfolk because it is a hub. They come to Norfolk because the city does things that their communities cannot afford to do, Merrill said.
As a result, they drive to Norfolk and they spend money here, which helps to spread the tax out more, he said.
“One of the big debates we’ve had around here for the last couple of years is how do we get people in that 28- to 35-year-old range move back to our community?” Merrill asked. “Bring their children with them. Raise them here. Help them grow this community. And I can tell you, without proper amenities, without public safety, without good streets, those people are not going to come back here because they are not going to see a future. They are going to see a past.”
Councilman Andrew McCarthy, who cast the dissenting vote, said he appreciates the hard work by everyone putting the proposal together
McCarthy asked if there was any way to separate the issues before the end of the month so it could still be on the November ballot.
A lot of people from Ward 4 reached out to McCarthy and were against it, he said. With overwhelming contacts from his constituents, McCarthy said he would vote against the proposal because he wanted to honor their request to have the projects split up.
The police are in dire need of space. The scary part for him, McCarthy said, is if the projects are combined and the citizens vote it down in November, then what happens to the police building?
Moenning said he didn’t think there would be enough time to split them. It would be difficult because anything that would go before voters would have to be approved by the council by the end of August, and these projects have been discussed together for months, he said.
Moenning said he also appreciated all the young people who attended the meeting. Early in the meeting, all the chairs were filled and people were standing in a few places, including the hall.
Many of those attending appeared to be junior high, high school and college students.
“I very much appreciate the public participation shown here tonight,” Moenning said. “I think it is one of the very few times we have seen the council chambers filled in general. I’m venturing it is probably the most youth we’ve had at a council meeting ever. And that brings me hope.”
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Shane Clausen and Thad Murren.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five media representatives, and about 85 from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
Councilmen McCarthy and Clausen abstained during the consent vote.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to serve beer and wine at 609 W. Norfolk Ave. on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 a.m. for a family festival.
— Approved an agreement with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation allowing the temporary closure of designated streets and alleys to hold an Oktoberfest event, which includes but is not limited to the closure of a portion of South Seventh Street and adjoining alley, closure of a portion of Norfolk Avenue, alcohol on a public street and vendors from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Off Road Ranch to serve beer at 2801 S. 13th St. on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. for a customer appreciation event.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Paul's Cigar Bar to serve beer, wine and distilled spirits at 104 N. Third St. until such time the retail liquor license for the premises is received from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
— Approved a special designated liquor license requested by RAR Enterprises, dba The Office Bar, to serve beer and distilled spirits from noon to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 10, in an outdoor area at 120 S. Fourth St. for an autism awareness tailgate fundraiser.
— Approved an agreement with RAR Enterprises, to close a portion of Fourth Street to host an autism awareness tailgate event which may include but is not limited to live music performances, raffles, silent auction, televised football games, the sale of alcohol and a free-will offering barbecue, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
— Approved the mayor's appointment of Nicolette Geiger as the board director of Norfolk Housing Agency, replacing Norm Geyer, for a five-year term expiring 2027.
— Approved an interlocal cooperation agreement to continue the Madison County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization, allowing members to levy to an agreed limit of 3.5 cents for fiscal years 2022-25.
— Approved a water extension agreement between Alvin G. Beckman and Susan F. Kaspar-Beckman and the City of Norfolk providing installation of an 8-inch water main approximately 1,530 feet north from the north end of 606 Channel Road.
— Approved a temporary easement agreement between Patricia A. Christensen and the City of Norfolk for the construction of the East Benjamin Avenue trail project.
— Approved a resolution approving the final allocation of levy authority for the Offstreet Parking District for fiscal year 2022-23, allowing the district to levy a property tax of $110,203 not to exceed 35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
— Approved a resolution approving the final allocation of levy authority for the Norfolk Airport Authority for fiscal year 2022-23, allowing the Norfolk Airport Authority to levy a property tax of $755,269.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Lions Club to close designated portions of city streets to conduct its parade on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Approved a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction for the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park softball fields ADA concrete pavement project resulting in a net increase of $4,155.
— Approved a resolution extending the current E911 surcharge rate through 2023.
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat of City of Norfolk School District's Addition.
— Approved having economic development staff to seek out and go forward with the purchase of a new or used vehicle for $45,000 as budgeted under the Special Revenue Funds, in accordance with city code for purchases greater than $30,000.
— Approved a resolution to establish a "Vision Zero" initiative through a Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant and authorizing the mayor to execute the grant application and all related documents.
— Approved an agreement with Good Life Action Sports to allow an event at Norfolk Skate Park including but not limited to a skateboard contest, raffle and merchandise on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
— Approved adoption of the Subrecipient Duplication of Benefits Policies and Procedures for the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Economic Development Program.
— Approved all bills on file.
SPECIAL PRESENTATION
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning proclaim Tuesday, Aug. 30, as "U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day."
PUBLIC HEARING AND RELATED ACTION
— Conducted a public hearing and approved a related resolution for an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown façade improvements.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved the third reading of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue. The ordinance passed on first reading July 18 and second reading on Aug. 1.
— Approved an amendment to the engineering agreement with Clark & Enersen for Highway 81 and Highway 275 master landscape improvements project for an amount not to exceed $2,515.
— Approved a resolution approving the call of $975,000 of outstanding refunding building bonds.
— Approved a resolution amending an earlier resolution increasing the allowable amount of time for repayment of debt for expedited tax increment financing projects from 10 years to 15 years.
— Approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Madison County to join together for the administration of a public infrastructure project for the police division building expansion and renovation, the construction of a new indoor aquatic center, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park/Sports Complex addition and improvements, and various street improvements and reconstruction. Councilman McCarthy voted against it.