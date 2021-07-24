HUMPHREY — A $2.95 million bond issue for a new swimming pool will go to the voters in November.
The Humphrey City Council approved the recommendation by the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee to seek a bond issue to help finance the pool.
The estimated total cost of a new pool is $4.26 million after the committee scaled down the size and amenities.
The remaining $1.31 million needed to finance the pool will be made up by money in the city’s capital improvement budget, which is money set aside for a new pool, plus private donations and possible grants. Any grant money or private donations received above the $1.3 million will reduce the amount of the bond issue.
The committee hosted a public survey, which led to the proposed pool being pared down.
The public wants a new swimming pool in Humphrey, but not with all the bells and whistles, and that is the pool the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee hopes to build.
The committee met July 13 with Kevin McElyea of Aquatic Design Consultants to discuss the community survey results, come up with a design plan and forward the bond issue request to the Humphrey City Council.
Voters will have the final say when they go to the polls in November.
Currently, committee members have received commitments of $250,000 from private donations, and the city has set aside $500,000 for the pool in its capital improvement budget. The committee is now working to raise at least an additional $600,000 from private donations to bring the total to $4.3 million.
If approved, McElyea said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has to review the design plans. If the HHS gives approval, the project will be bid with construction set for spring 2022 and opening in spring 2023.
If the bond issue fails, don’t expect to swim in Humphrey for at least three more years.
The committee will go back to the drawing board to scale back the pool even more, and the whole process starts again. Humphrey might not have a pool until 2024. The town already has been without a pool for two years, meaning it could be dry for five years if the bond issue does not pass.
The committee has pared down the design significantly both in response to what the community wants in a pool and construction costs, which have escalated greatly because of COVID-19.
Changes were made to the conceptual pool design based on survey results and the comments shared on the survey.
Changes are as follows:
— Conceptual design was made smaller with fewer features.
— Pool was changed from five lanes to four lanes.
— Climbing wall feature, relaxation area and tumble bucket feature were removed.
— Overall pool size was decreased from 6,990 square feet of water surface area to 6,150 square feet of water surface area.
McElyea, who’s also working with the City of Tekamah to build a pool, said the three bids came in higher than hoped and they had to negotiate with a contractor to get the pool and price the city wanted.
McElyea called rising costs a perfect storm for projects this year because projects were delayed a year because of COVID-19, workers did not return to their jobs and the cost of materials increased.
“Some of that will correct this year, but not all of it. I talked to some of the contractors, and they are seeing some material costs come down. Those contractors feel that next year they’re going to have to add 10-15% to their numbers,” he said.
“I think we’re kind of seeing the new norm that things are going to cost more.”
In November 2020, voters also approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool. How much that will generate is unknown at this point. It will not go into effect until the fourth quarter of the year at the earliest.
If the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee sought to build a swimming pool exactly like the one that was demolished in June, it would not come cheaply.
McElyea took a look at the dimensions and features of the old pool and applied current construction costs.
“The cost estimate to build the old pool design with today’s construction costs and the minimal features of the old pool is $3,008,230,” he said. “The old pool does not include the two most desired pool features, as expressed through the survey, of zero depth entry and modern slide.”