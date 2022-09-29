Business owners, chamber officials, young people, retired people and other community members spoke on behalf of Norfolk’s proposed half-percent sales tax increase Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Austen Hagood, the president and CEO of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event was to serve as the official kickoff for the “Vote Yes For Norfolk” campaign.
Hagood said the community betterment initiative that Norfolk voters can approve on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will continue the progress that Norfolk has experienced the past 10 years.
“It is initiatives like this that keep us going and moving forward,” Hagood said. “A vote yes for this initiative isn’t just a vote for our police, for our streets and for our kids, but a vote of confidence in our town.”
Along with Hagood, 10 other people spoke on behalf of improving safety, streets and sports opportunities in Norfolk, as well as bringing needed infrastructure and investment to the city. The start of the press conference was delayed as many students — from grade school to high school — attended the event, along with parents and coaches who also offered enthusiastic support with applause.
The approximately $68 million proposal will include funds for an indoor aquatic facility at Winter Park; restrooms and other upgrades and more ballfields at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park along with other improvements completed in phases; accelerated street improvements; and expanding and renovating the 35-year-old police station to serve additional officers and modern police duties.
Courtney Dentlinger, who works for NPPD and is the past Norfolk economic development director, said economic development had changed over the years.
Dentlinger, who also previously worked for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said availability of land used to be the driving factor for economic development.
Now land is still important, but with a plethora of jobs offered and low unemployment, a skilled workforce is more important, she said.
So what does Norfolk need to make sure that businesses choose to invest and re-invest in the community and skilled workers who choose to live here?
“We’ve got to make sure that we are investing in our community so that Norfolk is the place that they want to live,” Dentlinger said. “And we have that opportunity now.”
An economic study completed by NPPD in August shows that passage of the initiative would have the following impact:
— $4.7 million in total visitor spending (annually).
— Up to $12 million in economic impact from visitor spending (annually).
— Bring in 32,000 participants and visitors (annually).
— Create 107 jobs in the community.
Kyle Deets, a Norfolk business owner and chairman of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce executive board, said businesses not only are seeking communities with a skilled workforce but a place that is vibrant and thriving. They want a place that is willing to invest in itself.
“Vote yes for growth. Vote yes for Norfolk’s future,” Deets said.
Dan Spray, a business owner and past chamber board director, discussed the changes that had taken place in Norfolk and the nation. It’s no longer “live where you work,” but “work where you live,” he said.
People are looking for what the community offers them and their families, Spray said.
Roger Borgman, a father and grandfather, said there was a time when Ta-Ha-Zouka Park had ballfields and a zoo that was an attraction. But as times have changed, Norfolk doesn’t have the same amenities for ballfields as other communities their size.
As one example, the Northeast Community College softball team’s field at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park has only a handicapped portable toilet.
“Our facilities don’t compare to what is out there,” Borgman said, as other towns have all upgraded their facilities and have large restrooms and water fountains.
Up until recently, softball girls had to change their clothes in cars. College teams had to change in buses, he said.
In addition to the financial benefits to Norfolk, others spoke about how the improvements would aid in improved police officer retention and recruitment and provide well-maintained streets.
Elissa Carney said it is worth noting that the initiative will be shared by all who shop in Norfolk. It amounts to about 50 cents per $100 spent, but it does not apply to rent, groceries or medicine, she said.
And unlike property taxes or capital campaigns that fall on a few people, this initiative spreads the cost to everyone, Carney said.