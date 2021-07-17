HUMPHREY — People who love to sew and a need for clothes provide the perfect match.
Led by Georgia Hunsley, members of St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey have formed the Diaper Brigade. The project consists of donating old T-shirts that are made into diapers for poor families in Chinandega, Nicaragua.
Rejugio Belen of The Refuge of Bethlehem, located in Chinandega, has served more than 19,000 young mothers since it opened in 2003.
In Nicaragua, the mortality rate for children under the age of 5 is 17.2 per 1,000 live births, and the Refuge of Bethlehem seeks to lower that. It offers 36 beds and multiple bathrooms in addition to quick hospital access for expectant mothers who range in ages from 11-40 and who walk up to 40 miles to get there, only to make the same trek back home with their newborns.
Since the shelter’s opening, every woman who has gone through its doors has had a live birth, leaving with more than a new baby to care for; the shelter equips the mothers with knowledge. They learn about hygiene, prenatal care, baby care and nutrition — all of which they share with friends and family back home.
Each woman receives a layette bag filled with necessities for mother and child, including bottles, towels, baby shampoo and 18 cloth diapers sewn from cut-up T-shirts.
The process involves cutting out the panels, sewing them together and using other T-shirts to pad the inside. Velcro and elastic are added for comfort and adjustability, and, voila, a sturdy, reusable diaper — necessary qualities, as the mothers will wash the diapers with stones in cement basins and hang them over bushes to dry. On average, a shirt yields 3½ diapers, though larger T-shirts usually yield more.
“The Orphan Grain Train will ship the diapers for us, the Salvation Army will recycle all the scrap material for us,” Hunsley said. “T-shirts with holes or stains are accepted, because many parts are cut from the shirt.”
Anyone interested in sewing may obtain the pattern and instruction from Hunsley at 402-920-0108. T-shirt donations may be placed in a tote near the elevator in the church lobby.
She said they started collecting T-shirts in February 2020.
“People were off their jobs, due to the pandemic, closets were cleaned out, so we started getting a lot of T-shirts. Skirts for the mothers were made from bed sheets, and dresses for young girls, from the pillow cases,” she said.
“The St. Francis Quilters group also gave us a lot of leftover fabric. Some people were giving us their extra elastic, velcro and bias tape. Others made cash donations. An anonymous donor gave me yards of new fabric. Many hands were busy cutting out the patterns, some doing the velcro, others cutting the elastic. For a while, we had an elastic shortage because everyone was making COVID masks.
“My husband, Vern, was recovering from knee surgery, so he got in on splitting the T-shirts into pieces, which sped up my part of the job. I was tracing pieces as fast as I could just trying to keep up with all the workers.”
So far, the group has made 700 diapers, 50 girls dresses and 18 skirts for mothers.
“I guess you could say it takes a village to build a diaper,” Hunsley said.