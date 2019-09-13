Volunteers count Monarch habitat during blitz

Butterfly Blizt

Courtnie and Caitlyn Kreuger found unknown insect eggs while checking milkweed leaves for Monarch Butterfly eggs.

 Courtesy photo

VALENTINE — The Valentine National Wildlife Refuge hosted a Monarch Monitoring Blitz last month as part of the annual International Monarch Monitoring Blitz and Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project put together by the University of Minnesota.

The project encouraged volunteers across the continent to count monarch butterfly eggs, larvae, pupae, adults and milkweed plants in their area.

The event, sponsored by the Valentine refuge and the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association, gathered 22 volunteers from North Central Nebraska to assist in monitoring monarchs and milkweed along refuge roads.

Summer O’Brien, Student Conservation Association/Americorps intern, organized the event and trained volunteers on how to identify milkweed species and stages of the monarch life cycle.

Because the volunteers had varying experience, ranging from everyday families to master naturalists, they were split up into groups with at least one expert and identification guide in each.

Other fish and wildlife staff and Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association volunteers set out snacks and handouts for a discussion at the end involving the importance of all pollinators.

Refuge biologist Mel Nenneman explained the role of bees as pollinators and their significance to the habitats throughout the Valentine refuge and prairies of Nebraska.

Each group had a chance to share their findings. Although the lack of actively blooming milkweeds made finding adult monarchs difficult, the volunteers collectively counted 2,081 milkweed plants, 43 monarch eggs, eight monarch adults and seven monarch larvae.

Two larvae were found on a sand milkweed plant — a lesser known species abundant throughout the Sandhills that provides nectar and reproductive habitat for monarchs and other pollinators.

