As the investigation into the alleged theft of more than $740,000 by its former general manager Jeff Stewart, and the subsequent service suspension at North Fork Area Transit continues, many Norfolkans have questioned the timeline of when both NFAT and law enforcement officials became aware that a crime had potentially been committed.
On Monday, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk issued the following timeline of events during the early stages of the investigation. In his statement, Volk also addressed speculation in the community.
“This is just a very simple timeline to clear up some rumors and misinformation that has surrounded this investigation,” Volk said. “There is much more obtained information, which cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. There are still many questions that need to be answered and some of that will only come with conversations with Jeffrey Stewart.”
Volk’s timeline of events is as follows.
— Dec. 8, 2022, is the last known day that Stewart was in the Norfolk/Madison County area.
— On Dec. 14, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., Volk was notified by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith that an investigation was needed to be done on a possible financial theft from the NFAT. Sheriff Volk was advised that the general manager, Jeffrey Stewart, of NFAT is being accused of theft of a large amount of money from NFAT.
— On Dec. 15, 2022, at 8 a.m., Volk met with staff and the investigation began, including interviews with various individuals, and investigators began obtaining financial statements.
— Dec. 16, 2022; Continued investigation. Search warrant obtained and executed for NFAT office, at approximately noon. Norfolk City Council meeting at noon to talk about the situation. An arrest warrant was issued for Stewart at about 4 p.m. and entered into NCIC database.
— Dec. 19, 2022; Search warrant obtained and executed for Stewart’s residence.
Information was received from federal authorities that Stewart and four other subjects had entered the USA from Mexico on Dec. 16, 2022, at 10:40 a.m.
Volk said that since then, the investigation into the alleged theft and his department’s efforts to apprehend the former transit manager have continued, including conversations and communications with Stewart’s family. Volk said most of these communications have centered on Stewart’s location and getting their help to have him turn himself in.
In addition to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk Police Division working the case, Volk said they are working with state authorities in Nebraska and other states and that federal authorities also are involved in the investigation.
Regardless of the service suspension, which began last Friday at 6 p.m., NFAT officials have continued to cooperate fully with the investigation and are exploring ways to raise the necessary funding to get transit services running again.
Traci Jeffrey, president of the NFAT Board of Directors, has said she will continue to work diligently with other board members to get NFAT back on its feet as soon as possible.