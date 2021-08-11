In 2018, members of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau decided to rebrand as Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska. This past May, it became official.
In an effort to keep up with tourism trends, "Visit" was added and a new logo developed to help attract guests in and outside the area, said executive director Traci Jeffrey.
The logo was revamped on social media, providing an updated fresh look.
"We're just trying to make people aware of what we are and do as a visitors bureau," Jeffrey said. “We bring people into our area through events and area attractions and try to make their stay ‘an experience’ so they spread the word and come back with other friends and family.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board discussed the Norfolk Area Sports Council report and progress on the downtown murals and sculptures. Psycho Billy Cadillac Fans Tour, returning to Off Road Ranch in the future, requested and was awarded a sports council grant of $250 to assist with marketing.
The main talking point of the meeting was an improvement grant for the North Fork Development Project. A sum of $25,000 was discussed by the board and approved for the project.
"The North Fork Development Project will be a huge draw for visitors when completed. These days people desire complete experiences when they travel somewhere and we feel this project will create just that. We are proud of our area and want to show it off to others," Jeffrey said.
A study prepared by Brian Williams, an economist with the Economic Development Department in Columbus, was shared during the meeting. The study provides estimates of the local economic activity associated with the Norfolk Riverfront Park, looking at the impact of visitors utilizing the park for activities taking place on the river, including kayaking, canoeing and rafting.
The park is projected to attract an average of between 13,633 and 31,110 visitors each year with the majority coming from greater than 30 miles away.
According to the study, the total estimated expenditures by potential visitors to the Norfolk Riverfront Park are projected to range from $848,204 per year to as much as $1,998,589 per year. Lodging is the largest spending category with an estimated range of $270,384 to as much as $675,961. Money spent at restaurants is the second largest category followed by local gas stations. It is estimated that between $18,613 and $45,918 in additional sales tax revenue for the City of Norfolk could be generated by these visitors.