Ideas to help promote area businesses are taking shape this winter.
Several new ideas to encourage visitors and residents to patronize area businesses were discussed at the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory committee Tuesday afternoon.
One idea is a recently launched incentive programs that will partner hotels and restaurants.
Hotels and restaurants will be able to promote each other’s business and offer coupons to the restaurants that sign up for the program.
The program is just in its beginning stages, said Traci Jeffrey, director of the visitors bureau, as partnerships are still being built.
The visitors bureau also recently launched a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt featuring an elf on the shelf. The elf goes to a new place each day in the area through Dec. 23, and participants will earn points for successfully locating it, in addition to bonus points for taking photos with the elf. A grand prize will be awarded after Christmas to the contestant with the most points.
“This is great wintertime activity to get families out and about,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey also said the contest is similar to the bureau’s passport program that runs in the summer.
More details about the contest may be found online at the visitors bureau website, visitnorfolkne.com.
The committee also is looking to award grant funds in 2020, and requests may still be made by Jan. 3.
Grants may be requested for new and existing events and groups to help promote tourism in Norfolk and Madison County. The requests will be considered at a future meeting of the advisory committee and applicants will be invited to give a presentation at a future meeting.
More information may be found at visitnorfolkne.com/event-grants.
The meeting was also the last for committee president Ron Stauffer, who has reached term limits.
“Norfolk is blessed to have (Stauffer),” Jeffrey said. “He’s been a visionary and always one step ahead.”
Stauffer said he would miss his time working with the visitors bureau, calling it one of the most active boards in the city that also works hard to improve Norfolk and the region.