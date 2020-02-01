Fountain Point Medical Community began as a conversation between a few people in Norfolk.
But it was God who ran with the plan.
That’s how Dr. Leon Gebhardt summarized turning the dream of Fountain Point into a reality as he spoke on behalf of the health care providers at the facility’s grand opening ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
“This is something that a couple of people talked about .... and God expanded. This is all to God be the glory,” Gebhardt said to the crowd gathered in the main foyer of the building located just off of West Highway 275 in Norfolk.
The 73,500-square-foot medical facility began offering services in September and has continued to grow since then, offering myriad health care services for all ages, as well as a pain management program, and soon, a surgery center.
In her opening remarks, chief operating officer Mary Kay Uhing said those involved with Fountain Point have been looking forward to the event for a long time.
“Now that the clinics are all in and the surgery center is just a few weeks from being completely in, we can actually pause now and celebrate the independent physicians who had a vision and who all came together to create this beautiful one-stop medical mall,” she said.
The campus features state-of-the-art medical equipment that resulted from common visions and common passions.
During the ceremony, Gebhardt invited the investors and health care providers involved in the facility to stand behind him. He later pointed to the physicians and noted that they have provided 300 years or more of combined medical service to the community and the surrounding area.
Gebhardt thanked the developers and construction workers for helping build the facility where they could carry out their vision of caring for patients.
“We want to take care of patients from birth until God calls them home — whether that’s 50 years or 100 years or more,” he said.
In addition to primary care, other services the can be found Fountain Point include gastroenterology, hematology, oncology, foot and ankle, orthopedics, surgery, pain management, cardiology, urology and physical therapy.
In an opening prayer, Mike Anderson, CEO of Fountain Point Development, said the finished project is the result of God’s blessing, guidance and provision and asked a special blessing on the facility’s brothers and sisters in healthcare at Faith Regional Health Services.
“Always remember the first three words in both the mission statement for Faith Regional and ourselves. Those first three words are ‘To serve Christ,’” he said.
Anderson also expressed his thanks to Chief Enterprises, the City of Norfolk and the volunteers who help patients find their way at the facility each day.
State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk and Norfolk City Councilman, Rob Merrill, who stood in for Mayor Josh Moenning, also spoke at the event.
Scheer called Fountain Point a “wonderful facility” but added that it’s more than a building.
“It’s not the glass that is the important part of this building. It’s the physicians, nurses and caregivers. It’s their vision to look at their patients,” Scheer said. “It’s not the door that opens. It’s their heart that opens with empathy for those patients. It’s not the cement we’re standing on, but it’s the foundation of those physicians and health care givers in this building that are providing the type of care that we all have grown to expect and are lucky to have in this small of community.”
Reading a letter on behalf of the mayor, Merrill said those who worked to bring the facility to fruition should be “exceedingly proud” of what they’ve created.
“This is a place where lives will be improved, strengthened and renewed,” he said. “Without question, it will have a lasting impact on the community and the region for generations to come.”