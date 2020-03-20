Easter needs another miracle — one in addition to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
With congregations unable to assemble due to the threat of transmitting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), plans for Holy Week are uncertain at local and area churches, a situation that is unsettling for faith leaders.
“I honestly don’t know what we would do,” said the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin, pastor of the Catholic parish cluster that includes Sacred Heart in Norfolk, St. Leonard’s in Madison, St. Peter’s in Stanton and St. Patrick in Battle Creek. “I would be very sad. I love Holy Week.”
McLaughlin recognizes that the suspension of Mass could carry through Palm Sunday and Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 12.
The Rev. Chris Asbury of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk already has considered the possibility, as well. He said his sister’s church in Colorado already has delayed confirmation, which traditionally takes place for many Missouri Synod Lutherans on Palm Sunday.
“It’s something we’re thinking about,” Asbury said.
Asbury said one suggestion has been made to celebrate Holy Week at the end of May, which would be different but not out of the question.
“For us as Christians, every day is like a mini-Easter anyway because of the reality that Jesus is alive. He’s not going back in the grave,” Asbury said.
But the annual remembrance of that event is so special, Asbury said, that it shouldn’t be changed too radically for God’s people who would want to worship.
“That’s something we will visit about,” he said. “Each church is going to visit and make some decisions on their own.”
The Rev. Lee Weander, pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church, said he would be saddened but not surprised if Easter comes and goes and congregations still are unable to gather for praise and worship.
“Here’s what I’m telling staff: Whatever day we can gather together, that is going to be Easter. We are going to pull out the stops. We’re going to celebrate not only the resurrection, but we’re going to celebrate community and being together,” Weander said. “We’re going to celebrate God seeing us through dark days, and it’s going to be the greatest Easter celebration we’ve ever had. It may not be on Easter Sunday, but that first Sunday we gather is going to be an Easter celebration like we’ve never had before.”