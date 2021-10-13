The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division is experiencing issues with COVID-19 spreading through its staff.
Fire Chief Tim Wragge said nearly one-third of the department’s responders have tested positive over the past 96 hours. The positive tests have forced the department to seek out help from nearby agencies.
“Though we fully intend to be able to maintain our standard of minimum staffing on shift of eight (people), we do expect a potential impact should we have larger incidents or back-to-back calls requiring additional staffing,” Wragge said.
Wragge said the Norfolk Fire Division is working with mutual aid partners, the Norfolk dispatch center and partners at Faith Regional Health Services to help make the next 12 to 15 days go “as smooth as possible.”
“During this time as always, call 911 if you have an emergency,” Wragge said. “However, if you have the ability to get yourself or whomever needs medical attention to the appropriate medical facility with your own transportation, please consider that option.”
Wragge said the department is doing whatever it can to get its staff healthy while maintaining a high standard of care to those it serves.