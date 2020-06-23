Lower Elkhorn NRD NDN
Norfolk Daily News file

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and JEO Consulting Group are hosting a virtual meeting about the Battle Creek watershed improvement project.

The open house — through Zoom on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. — is available to the public. A link to the meeting will be posted on the NRD’s website, lenrd.org. The meeting will be recorded and a link to the recording will be posted on the LENRD’s website the following day.

The Battle Creek watershed improvement project, located in Madison County, is a potential project with purposes relating to flood prevention, watershed protection, agricultural water management and public recreation. The proposed purposes and associated alternatives will be determined as the development of the environmental assessment work plan, or Plan-EA, progresses. During the July 9 meeting, attendees will be able to learn more about the Plan-EA from project personnel, as well as ask questions and provide feedback.

The Plan-EA is being prepared to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) responsibilities pertaining to federal financial assistance received through the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) program. Part of this project includes an evaluation of environmental resources and impact considerations, and all information gathered during the public meeting will help guide the planning process.

Written comments will be accepted for up to 14 days after the meeting. Any written comments or requests regarding the project should be submitted to Adam Rupe with JEO at arupe@jeo.com or 402-435-3080. Comments also may be submitted to the JEO Lincoln office at 2700 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504.

Tags

In other news

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

BERLIN (AP) — Nations around the world and U.S. states struggled mightily Tuesday to contain a surge of coronavirus infections as lockdowns eased. Germany slapped new restrictions on a region where hundreds were infected at a slaughterhouse and a top U.S. expert headed to Capitol Hill at a f…

Latest crop report for week ending June 21

Latest crop report for week ending June 21

Many crops remain in good or excellent condition, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplie…