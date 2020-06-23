The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and JEO Consulting Group are hosting a virtual meeting about the Battle Creek watershed improvement project.
The open house — through Zoom on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. — is available to the public. A link to the meeting will be posted on the NRD’s website, lenrd.org. The meeting will be recorded and a link to the recording will be posted on the LENRD’s website the following day.
The Battle Creek watershed improvement project, located in Madison County, is a potential project with purposes relating to flood prevention, watershed protection, agricultural water management and public recreation. The proposed purposes and associated alternatives will be determined as the development of the environmental assessment work plan, or Plan-EA, progresses. During the July 9 meeting, attendees will be able to learn more about the Plan-EA from project personnel, as well as ask questions and provide feedback.
The Plan-EA is being prepared to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) responsibilities pertaining to federal financial assistance received through the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) program. Part of this project includes an evaluation of environmental resources and impact considerations, and all information gathered during the public meeting will help guide the planning process.
Written comments will be accepted for up to 14 days after the meeting. Any written comments or requests regarding the project should be submitted to Adam Rupe with JEO at arupe@jeo.com or 402-435-3080. Comments also may be submitted to the JEO Lincoln office at 2700 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504.