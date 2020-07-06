While the remainder of the 13th annual Great American Comedy Festival was postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19, the family Comedy Magic Show will go on later this month thanks to the magic of technology.
Magician Ben Seidman — who has been featured on Netflix, the Travel Channel, the CW and twice at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk — will perform live Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. through his virtual “Camera Tricks” show that may be viewed using the Zoom platform.
"While extremely disappointed that we had to postpone this year's Great American Comedy Festival, we are thrilled we are able to offer a portion of the festival virtually," said Lisa Wattier, executive director. "Ben's appearances on the Johnny Carson stage here in Norfolk in 2018 and 2019 were extremely well-received.
"He leaves his audience shaking their heads and often asking, 'How did he do that?’ ”
Guests at Seidman's "Camera Tricks" will be part of an interactive performance full of magic, but he advises there will be a catch. Throughout the evening, he will use a camera trick and viewers will be asked to figure out which routine is tainted.
Seidman said this virtual experience would combine his acclaimed magical creations with secrets that have been passed down to a select few over the past 200 years.
"The result is a delightful and awe-inspiring night that will remind you there is still magic in the world," he said.
Seidman guest stars on the Netflix original “Brainchild” and appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network. He also has starred in “Magic Outlaws” on the Travel Channel. He was the highest rated performer for Princess Cruises and won its Entertainer of the Year award in 2015.
He is the only person to be named the resident magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. His residency at Mandalay followed three seasons consulting for “Mindfreak” on A&E, during which he designed illusions for Criss Angel.
"His hourlong virtual show promises to bring some joy and amazement in a time when we all need a lift,” Wattier said. “We encourage area residents to gather around their smart TVs, computer, tablet or phone and settle in for some great fun brought to you by the Great American Comedy Festival."
Want to learn more?
For tickets for future shows and information, visit greatamericancomedyfestival.com.