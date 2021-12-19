A Winnebago man is headed to federal prison for a 2020 assault that hospitalized another man.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 25-year-old Elyas Payne Roberts was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian country.
Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon sentenced Roberts to 24 months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, Roberts will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On June 12, 2020, Roberts physically assaulted the victim on BIA Road 17 near a trailer park within the boundaries of the Winnebago Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The victim required emergency medical attention and was flown via air ambulance to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. The victim spent four days in the hospital with a left-sided nasal bone, as well as maxilla and orbital floor fractures.
This case was investigated by the FBI.