Vietnam vets to be honored

SANTEE — The Dakota Santee Sioux Nation will honor Isanti Dakota ancestors and Vietnam War veterans on Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday, March 29.

Tribal chairman Alonzo Denney, the Santee Sioux Nation and Ohiya Casino & Resort will acknowledge the day by sponsoring a veterans honor guard ceremony at the Tribal Honoring Monuments at 11 a.m. in the Santee village.

A veterans meal — free to veterans — will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pins will be distributed to all veterans at Ohiya Casino, and free haircuts will be offered to veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ohiya Casino

The day also will include drawings for hats, flags and free oil changes for veterans at Ohiya Casino.

The official proclamation of the day will be read. Native American veterans hold the highest record of military service per capita of any ethnic group serving in the Vietnam War. The Santee Sioux Nation will recognize the millions of brave Vietnam War soldiers who served with honor, courage and valor.

All friends, family and the public are invited to attend.

