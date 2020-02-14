Additional veterans of the Vietnam War may be eligible for compensation from herbicide exposure while serving in Vietnam thanks to a a law that went into effect recently.
Now, men and women who served aboard a U.S. Navy or Coast Guard ship on the off shore “blue waters” of the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, are eligible for compensation that was, until now, just offered to those who had served on the ground. Blue waters are 12 nautical miles within the coast.
The change in the law is due to a ruling in the case of Alfred Procopio Jr., a veteran who sued the government to prove his chronic illnesses were caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his service in the Vietnam War.
Procopio worked aboard the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier that went into the territorial seas off the coast of Vietnam. He was later diagnosed with diabetes and prostate cancer and sued the government claiming his illnesses were caused by the herbicides used to defoliate trees and shrubs in the jungles of Vietnam. It is believed the chemicals could have washed into the ocean and into drinking water used on the ships.
Greg Hansen, Madison County’s Veterans Services officer, said officials have estimated the law could impact up to 90,000 veterans. Spouses of deceased veterans also may be eligible for compensation.
Some of the health issues associated with exposure to Agent Orange and other herbicides include al amyloidosis, chronic B-cell leukemias, diabetes, Hodgkin’s disease, heart disease, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Parkinson’s disease and prostate cancer.
Veterans or their spouses who have questions should contact their county Veterans Services officer. In Madison County, the number is 402-370-3578.