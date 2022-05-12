The report of a bloody stranger at a Norfolk resident’s back door led to an arrest for assault early Thursday.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North Ninth Street at about 3 a.m. Bauer said the call came from someone who said a bloody male whom the caller did not recognize was at his back door.

Officers had contact with Ryan Pelster, 24, Petersburg, who had multiple injuries to the face, legs and blood on his clothes. Norfolk Rescue responded and transported him to the hospital.

Officers identified a witness to the assault who was able to provide a video recording of the incident. Bauer said the video showed Pelster threatening another male with a knife at a residence in the 300 block of North Eighth Street. The video showed Pelster standing over the male, who was sitting in a chair, holding the knife in an overhead manner, he said.

The male blocked the hand that Pelster had the knife in and struck Pelster multiple times to defend himself from the knife assault before Pelster left the residence, Bauer said.

The knife assault victim had a laceration on the top left of his head that occurred during the altercation, he said. After Pelster was released from the emergency room, he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

