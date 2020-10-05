It wasn’t on Preston Love Jr.’s bucket list to announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate roughly 50 days before the general election.
But when the adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha became the write-in candidate for U.S. Senate endorsed by the Nebraska Democratic Party in September, Love accepted the challenge, knowing his presence in the race could have a profound effect in politics on a national level.
“There is no loss for me,” Love said. “We may not get the most votes in this race for Senate, but this victory is all over the place.”
Love is no stranger to politics. Among his many résumé highlights are his role as a teacher of Black studies and politics at UNO and as second associate chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party. He also has worked behind the scenes on several high-profile campaigns over the years. One of the most notable was serving as organizer and campaign manager for Jesse Jackson’s 1984 bid for the presidency.
Born and raised in Omaha, Love was an athletic standout who transferred from Northwestern University to Norfolk Junior College for a year before heading to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and becoming one of Cornhusker football’s “Magnificent Eight.” That term referred to the eight Black players on the 1964 Husker team.
But sports did not consume Love’s life. He earned a degree in economics and worked for IBM for 15 years before moving to Atlanta and opening the city’s first retail computer store.
In Atlanta, Love became friends and associates with individuals who are considered iconic civil rights leaders of both the past and present.
“I quite frankly was transformed as it relates to my personality from a slick, young bachelor-type guy — worried about cars, clothes and trashy things — into one who was concerned about community because of surroundings and people that I associated myself with,” Love said.
He returned to Nebraska in the early 2000s. His father — famous jazz musician Preston Love Sr. — died in 2004, and his mother was ill. He’s been in Nebraska ever since.
Love makes his home in North Omaha with his wife, Martha, whom he adoringly refers to as his “spiritual mate.” He’s a father of three and a grandfather of two.
He now has a master’s degree in professional studies, has written five books and is heavily involved in his community.
“I felt compelled to get involved because of what I felt was an up-close view of a community that had turned out to be poverty-stricken and full of urban problems,” he said. “I have been involved community-wise and politically-wise ever since.”
Love has not held an elected position — although he jokes about being elected to empty the trash and do the dishes at home. Instead, Love said he brings years of experience in community involvement, as well as years of wisdom in which voters can be confident.
His stances on hot-topic issues are liberal but measured.
On the issue of replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, Love said he feels “very strongly” that a nominee shouldn’t be rushed to confirmation, but he also is not in favor of increasing the number of justices on the high court.
On the issue of COVID-19, Love said the country needs to set leadership and programs for the stability and elimination of the virus as the top priority.
When it comes to race relations, Love said the country needs to come to grips with its racial divide and implement federal policies that would create an inclusive environment where all involved would have to be better and work together.
“I wrote an article for the (Omaha) World-Herald and gave a framework for some of that, but a lot of that is economic,” he said.
Love said his run for U.S. Senate is an opportunity to render his voice of wisdom on the issues facing the country. It’s also an opportunity to test what he calls his “algorithm” that says his run for Senate — as a product of North Omaha — will result in an increase in voter turnout in North Omaha. That would increase the chance of victory for Democratic nominee Kara Eastman in the Second District race for Congress, as well as increase the chance of splitting the electoral vote for president.
“It may be close enough where that electoral vote could make the difference, so I say to you thank you very much, I’m getting ready to make history,” Love said. “That’s the algorithm.”