A Hadar man was among those killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Superior grain elevator.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Max Hoskinson, 61, opened fire on his former co-workers at the Agrex elevator in Superior not long after being fired from his job.
The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking three people.
A worker then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to the patrol.
On Friday afternoon, Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol, said the identities of the deceased victims are Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, Hadar.
Sandra Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident in Superior. Darin Koepke was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased, Thomas said.
A third victim was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon. After the shooting began, an Agrex employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returning fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect, Max Hoskinson, was pronounced deceased at the hospital in Superior.
In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident, Thomas said.
Community leaders said the town is in shock and grieving. In a town of about 1,600 people, everybody knows everybody, they said.
"We feel for the families," Mayor Chris Peterson said. "Everybody is kind of in shock, which is what you'd expect. But we will pull through this. It's what small towns do. People help each other."
Bill Blauvelt, publisher of the Superior Express, said Hoskinson and the people he shot were well known in the community.
"It's a small town," he said. "We all feel the pain."
From the outside, there was no indication that something was amiss, Blauvelt said.
Blauvelt said that Hoskinson was the chief grain merchandiser at the elevator.