A bloody assault led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on Tuesday.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers and personnel with Norfolk Rescue responded to an apartment the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive for an assault at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday

When officers arrived, they found the victim had a visible laceration to her head that was bleeding. The adult female reported that she was assaulted by Cristian Santana, 39, of Norfolk. Bauer said the victim alleged Santana had used a cellphone to strike her on the head, causing the laceration.

Additionally, Bauer said, she alleged he grabbed her head, causing a cut to the interior of her cheek, and he threw her against a wall and into the bathroom tub. Blood from the victim’s injuries was noted throughout the residence, Bauer said.

The victim was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Rescue for medical treatment. Officers located Santana in a parked car at a business in the 1000 block of Benjamin Avenue. Bauer said they spoke to him about the incident as he sat in his vehicle, and officers saw he had blood on his wrist.

When officers asked for him to step out of the car, Bauer said, Santana closed the window and locked the door, refusing to exit. Eventually, he complied and opened the door.

Santana was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and obstructing a peace officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

