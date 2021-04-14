MADISON -- Prosecutor Joe Smith called upon eight additional witnesses before resting his case in the jury trial of Norfolkan Dale Matteson on Wednesday in district court.
Testimony given by a former Faith Regional Health Services child advocate revealed allegations made by the minor victim regarding several instances of sexual abuse in which her father was the perpetrator.
Matteson, who is being tried this week for child abuse resulting in death after his daughter’s suicide, was never charged for the alleged offenses in 2014 and 2015.
Christina Anderson, who in 2015 interviewed Matteson’s daughter at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, was among those who testified Wednesday.
Anderson said that during her interview with Matteson’s daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, it was revealed by Matteson’s daughter that she believed her father had touched her sexually on several occasions.
Matteson, the victim said, first began rubbing his daughter’s chest area when the two were alone. The molesting intensified after that, she said, and Matteson began touching her vaginal area when the two were either on the living room couch or in a bedroom.
When the victim tried to move, Matteson would be forceful and kept her in place, according to statements made to Anderson.
The victim estimated her father had molested her between 40 and 50 times in 2014 and 2015.
“She described being forced to sit on his lap, facing him, and her father placing his hands inside of her pants, thrusting her bottom,” Anderson said. “She would wake up and her clothing wouldn’t be how it was when she fell asleep; her waistband would be flipped over or flipped uncomfortably against her skin.”
The victim’s mother, Jessica Matteson, told her daughter that reporting was necessary so that Matteson “would not hurt anybody else.”
After the state rested its case Wednesday, Matteson’s attorney began calling witnesses, including detectives John Hobbs and Ben McBride of the Norfolk Police Division.
