A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of assault on Sunday after his girlfriend showed up at the hospital with injuries.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched to the hospital emergency room at 6:39 p.m. Sunday to investigate the alleged incident.
At the hospital, officers spoke to the victim, who had visible injuries, including marks on her neck and shoulder and a large lump on her head. Reiman said the victim told officers that earlier that morning she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
At about 5 a.m., she and her boyfriend were returning home from a party and were arguing, Reiman said. She told police that her boyfriend pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and held his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help, Reiman said. She added that she was able to escape and started banging on the house to get help, he said.
The victim told police the male subject caught her and slammed her head into the house and took her to the ground, got on top of her and again held his hand over her mouth so she could not scream for help.
Some people came out of the house, and the male suspect then let the victim up, Reiman said.
During the investigation, officers went to the location of the assault and found evidence that confirmed the victim's statement, Reiman said.
Officers also spoke to a witness who confirmed the argument between the victim and the suspect.
Reiman said the officers had contact with the suspect, Brent Janzen, 26, of Norfolk. After the officers spoke to Janzen, Reiman said, he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. Janzen was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later released on bond.