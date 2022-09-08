The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident about 7:15 p.m at a residence at 320 Y Road, between Wisner and Wayne, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Upon arrival, deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Gerald Ruskamp, 65, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office has requested that the patrol lead the investigation.
As troopers and deputies from Wayne and Cuming counties worked to secure the scene and surrounding area, a marijuana grow operation was discovered on the property, Thomas said. Two individuals, identified as 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp and 64-year-old Duane Ruskamp, were arrested on charges related to the alleged grow operation. Both men were lodged at the Thurston County Jail.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no suspects were in custody in relation to the shooting investigation, Thomas said. The investigation remains ongoing.