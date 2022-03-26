SANTEE — The Dakota Santee Sioux Nation has announced it is honoring Isanti Dakota ancestors and Vietnam War veterans by proclaiming Tuesday, March 29, as Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Tribal chairman Roger Trudell, the Santee Sioux Nation and Ohiya Casino & Resort will acknowledge the day by sponsoring:

— A veterans ceremony at the Tribal Honoring Monuments at 10 a.m. that day in the Santee village.

—A veterans meal served at the Ohiya Casino Event Center at noon.

— Veteran and Vietnam veteran pins will be distributed.

The official proclamation of the occasion will be read on this day. Native American veterans hold the highest record of military service per capita of any ethnic group serving in the Vietnam War.

The Santee Sioux Nation will recognize the millions of brave Vietnam War soldiers who served with honor, courage and valor.

