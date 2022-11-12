North Fork Area Transit will continue to offer the “Veterans Ride Free” program as a direct result of a the continued sponsorship from Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM).
“Norfolk Iron & Metal is proud to be a part of this important community program,” said Arnie Robinson, NIM group president, “Since last Veterans Day, 2,900 rides have been provided to veterans in our community.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to thank our local veterans for their service, and are honored to be the sponsor of the Veterans Ride Free program.”
The Veterans Ride Free program includes free rides on any ForkLift route. The ForkLift bus offers transportation services on three routes in Norfolk and two regional routes that go to Madison and Wayne. In addition, curbside service may be scheduled by anyone who lives within three-quarters of a mile from any of the marked stops. ForkLift operates Monday through Friday. Veterans will need to identify themselves to their driver upon boarding.
“Our veterans are cherished members of our community and we are thankful to Norfolk Iron & Metal for making it possible to provide free transit services to them,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.