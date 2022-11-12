All veterans have made sacrifices, which is why they should all be honored.
That was the message Gayle Frevert shared with her fellow veterans and members of the public who attended the Veterans Day ceremony Friday at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
After graduating from high school, Frevert, a Bloomfield native who now lives in Norfolk, earned a nursing degree. Frevert said she wasn’t sure where she wanted to live, so she joined the military.
“It was a good thing,” she said. “I got to see a lot of the world, and learned a lot at each duty station. “
She served around the world, including during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and retired from the military after 26 years.
Now, she encourages people to thank veterans for their service and take time to hear their stories.
During the program, Bob Mather, VFW Post 1644 chaplain, gave the invocation and benediction; Keith Anderson, VFW Post 1644 commander gave the welcome; and Jerry Eisenhauer, veterans home administrator, served as master of ceremonies.
Eisenhauer reminded the audience that only 1% of the population serves in the military.
“Only 1% (of the population) is protecting our freedom and rights,” he said.
Veterans Day programs were also held at several schools, including Norfolk Catholic High School and Norfolk High School.