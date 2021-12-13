There was something Sunday for all ages at Verges Park to put people in the Christmas mood.
The first ever Verges Holiday Festival hosted by the Elkhorn Valley Museum included a Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a tour of historic Norfolk homes, beer and wine tasting and admission to the museum for only $1.
Libby McKay, Elkhorn Valley Museum education coordinator, said a lot of people assisted with the day’s events, including the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
“We have so many old, gorgeous trees out in Verges Park that we found a really pretty evergreen and decided (to light it up),” McKay said.
About 50 people were estimated to have attended the Christmas tree lighting, which included McKay’s husband, Eric, counting down before the lighting of the tree. Afterward, a singer on a ukulele led everyone in singing “Jingle Bells.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus were in the old cabin, and there were also “reindeer games” near the school house. There also was hot chocolate in the park.
During the beer and wine tasting in the community room of the museum, a jazz ensemble performed a mixture of Christmas and a variety of other music.
McKay said she learned that decades ago, Verges Park had an outdoor ice skating rink. The nearby cave was used for people to warm up and have hot chocolate.
McKay said if there was some way to be assured that it would stay cold enough, they would like to have an outdoor skating rink again. Nevertheless, the events Sunday were in keeping with the theme of the park from years past, she said.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day for gallery work and renovations.