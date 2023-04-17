A 74-year-old Verdigre man convicted of killing his wife died Saturday at the state prison in Tecumseh.

Phillip Privett was serving a sentenced of 40 to 60 years for second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Sunday that the cause of death has not been determined, but Privett was being treated for a medical condition.

Prosecutors said Privett fatally shot his wife, 66-year-old Linda Privett, at their home in Northeast Nebraska on Oct. 20, 2014. A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy said he responded to a report of shooting and the woman dead on the back porch of the couple's Verdigre home.

Privett, who was arrested without incident, would have been eligible for parole in 2037. Whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury conducts an investigation.

