Norfolk police arrested a man on Monday who is suspected of being around a woman despite a court order forbidding him from contacting her.
At 9:56 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 300 block of North 12th Street for a verbal argument between a man and a woman, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with Tyson Tilden, 33, of Norfolk and a woman.
Officers learned that there was an active domestic abuse protection order prohibiting Tilden from contacting the woman and from being at her residence, Bauer said. Tilden was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.