Two occupants sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Sunday afternoon near Woodland Park.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident on 844th Road, just northeast of Woodland Park. The accident occurred when an eastbound SUV lost control and entered the south ditch before rolling and landing on its side.
Both occupants in the vehicle were treated on scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and declined medical transport, Unger said. It was unclear if seatbelts were in use, but airbags did deploy, according to the sheriff. The SUV is considered a total loss.