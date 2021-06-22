A Norfolk woman’s SUV was totaled Monday night when it crashed into a parked trailer with a stack of building equipment on it.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police responded to a collision near the 800 block of East Bluff Avenue in southeast Norfolk.
Sgt. Brian Tighe said officers discovered a white Ford SUV driven by a Norfolk woman had collided with a parked trailer carrying lumber and a significant amount of metal rods used for building foundations.
The woman was driving north on Chestnut Street before turning west onto Bluff Avenue, where the trailer was parked on the street.
The woman struck the trailer carrying a stack of lumber. The metal pierced the vehicle’s front end, causing extensive damage and totaling the vehicle. The woman sustained minor injuries in the accident but did not need to be transported to the hospital, Tighe said.
Crews were able to detach the vehicle and construction equipment at the scene before the vehicle was towed. It was unknown Monday night how much damage was done to the trailer or the wood.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.