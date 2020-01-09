Rescue action

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to what could be termed a freak accident Wednesday evening on Highway 275, about 5 miles east of Norfolk.

The accident occurred Wednesday at about 7:50 p.m. when an eastbound SUV driven by Kammie Andrade, 30, Bancroft, stopped along the highway due to mechanical issues, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Andrade exited her SUV and it suddenly began rolling backward and went down a steep ditch about 30 yards, coming to rest in a small creek with water running through it, Unger said.

Andrade attempted to stop the SUV from moving down the ditch and injured herself as she did so. She was attempting to stop the moving SUV that contained her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son inside, the sheriff said.

Andrade and her children were transported to Faith Regional Health Services  by ambulance for treatment. Stanton Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

It is still unclear why the SUV rolled backward into the ditch, Unger said.

