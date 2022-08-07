A vehicle and nearby house suffered extensive damage on Saturday afternoon from a fire.

Capt. Lannce Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were called on Saturday at 2:59 p.m. to 806 W. Phillip Ave. for a vehicle on fire.

First arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the vehicle and light smoke and flames coming from the home it was parked next to, Grothe said.

Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames on the exterior of the vehicle and home.

It took about six firefighters and three rigs about three minutes to control the fire and another 30 minutes to overhaul the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, Grothe said.

The property is estimated to be worth about $50,000 and sustained $5,000 of damage to the structure.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department and NPPD. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Tags

In other news

Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to focus on a grain deal brokered by Turkey, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, and the situation in Syria.

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to pr…

Shots fired leads to standoff on Madison Avenue

Shots fired leads to standoff on Madison Avenue

Law enforcement officers from at least four agencies had the 2400 block of Madison Avenue barricaded starting around 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Norfolk from a man who apparently had ran from officers and refused to come out of one of the residences.

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Aug. 8. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the small board room. The purpose o…

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — China conducted “precision missile strikes” Thursday in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.

How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find out

How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find out

NEW YORK (AP) — When camp counselor Allie Tarantino was flipping through a magazine years ago, he came upon a familiar name: Mark Zuckerberg. He rifled through boxes of memorabilia in his basement, running his fingers over old photos, newspapers and bus maps before finding a baseball card fe…