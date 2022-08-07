A vehicle and nearby house suffered extensive damage on Saturday afternoon from a fire.
Capt. Lannce Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were called on Saturday at 2:59 p.m. to 806 W. Phillip Ave. for a vehicle on fire.
First arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the vehicle and light smoke and flames coming from the home it was parked next to, Grothe said.
Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames on the exterior of the vehicle and home.
It took about six firefighters and three rigs about three minutes to control the fire and another 30 minutes to overhaul the structure.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, Grothe said.
The property is estimated to be worth about $50,000 and sustained $5,000 of damage to the structure.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department and NPPD. No firefighters or civilians were injured.